JOSEPH

Frances Louise Joseph, age 94, peacefully went home to Jesus on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Community Hospice Hadlow Center. As a young girl, she faithfully attended Good Shepherd Church Sunday School for 12 years with perfect attendance. Frances was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School. She worked alongside her husband and his brothers at Joseph's Imported Foods for many years. She was past president of the Molaka Club, past president of her Garden Circle and served for many years at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Lenten Soup Suppers. She also enjoyed golfing with the Ladies Association at Hidden Hills and Deerwood Clubs, and even made a hole-in-one at Cimmarone.

Frances loved to do artwork and her oil paintings are cherished by many. She loved to dance, teaching dance to children in the park that could not afford lessons. She loved to cook meals for her family, hosting several years of holiday parties, special birthday parties, bridal showers and pool parties. Frances was a devoted Florida Gator Football Fan, attending many home and away games in her early years and later on enjoyed watching the games on TV. Her most recent joy was being with her granddog, Poppoose.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Nick M. Joseph; her parents, Abraham Joseph and Rosa Khouri Joseph; her brothers, Fred, Ralph, Eddie and Ernest; and her sisters, Elizabeth Aboud, Alice Murray, and Julia Joseph. She is survived by her faithful daughter, Debra Joseph Trent and devoted son-in-law, Thomas Lee Trent; her beloved granddog, Colonel Poppoose Ace Trent; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. Funeral Services will be held 11:00am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 5616 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL with the Rev. Canon Aaron L. Uitti and the Rev. Teresa Seagle, officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. After being diagnosed as legally blind, she realized the importance of service animals, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, www.guiding eyes.org, an organization that was very dear to her heart.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoak lawnchapel.com

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary