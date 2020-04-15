|
Wade
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Frances McGruder Wade, a loving wife, and mother, passed away at the age of 76.
Frances was born to the late Asberry and Lola Mae McGruder on May 23, 1943, in her lifelong hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. She attended New Stanton High School and received her Associate Degree from Edward Waters College.
Frances was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Matthew 5:16: "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven." Honoring these words, Frances gave selflessly to her family, church, and community. From the time her two children were born, she worked multiple jobs to ensure single-handedly that her children would succeed. She worked for over 40 years in different capacities in the computer data entry field. Later in life, she met her husband and best friend, Joseph Wade, Sr. and continued being recognized as the Matriarch of the family. Embracing this role, she shared her wisdom, guidance, and quite a few laughs. She was a loyal member of her church, The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary. She volunteered her time there not only as the dedicated Church Secretary, but also as a choir member.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wade Sr. She is survived by her two children Johnathan (Karen) McDonald and LeAndre (Therome) Primus, as well as her three step-children Corene (Alphonso) Jones, Joseph (Kitrina) Wade Jr., and Jason (Shanoy) Wade. She will be missed by her siblings, Robert (Luci) McGruder, Patricia Streets, Arthur (Peggy) McGruder, Linda (Richard) Trombley, Antonio (Alice) Merritt, Audrey (Jeffery) Proctor, Wilton (Vicki) Merritt, and Lorraine of Huntsville, Alabama. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Racheal (Winston) McDonald, Sharon (Sonny) Fuller, Therome Primus Jr., Thomas (Kennishia) Primus, Ashley (Xavier) Macer, Willie (Ylonda) Williams Jr., and Brianna (Charloski) Carr. She will also be missed by her 6 great-grandchildren.
Services to honor and celebrate the life of Frances McGruder Wade will be held live on Facebook on Saturday, April 18th at 1:00 pm EST. Access by using the link https://www.facebook.com/TheSanctuaryMtCalvary or type "The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary" in the Facebook search bar to access the church's main page. Once there, look for an additional link to the Homegoing Service for Frances McGruder Wade.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020