Mooney
On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Frances Carol Mooney, a loving mother and grandmother passed peacefully at the age of 80 in Vero Beach, Florida after a brief battle with ovarian cancer. Frances was born June 28, 1939 in Chosen, Florida to John and Edna (Miller) Barber. She graduated from Paxon High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and worked for the Army Corp of Engineers before enjoying her time as a homemaker.
On August 31, 1973, Frances married the love of her life, Michael Joseph Mooney. Frances dedicated her life to serving God, family, friends, and the many congregations she attended throughout the years, including Vero Beach, St. Augustine, Argyle, Riverside Park, Wesconnett, and Post Street churches of Christ. She is remembered for her Christian hospitality, mentoring and encouraging young women throughout the years, her dedication to lifelong friendships, and her love of cooking and cake decorating. Frances was well known for her sense of style, her fun loving attitude, dressing up for costume parties and trying to win best costume awards, and the love of dancing with her husband, Mike. She loved spending hours baking in the sun by the beach or poolside and had a passion for reading and traveling.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Sam; and her loving husband, Mike. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hardage (David); her brother, John Barber Jr. (Dorothy); her sister, Eva Nell Simmons; her grandchildren, Melissa, Courtney, and Forrest Hardage; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm. The funeral service will be held at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:00pm follow by interment at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019