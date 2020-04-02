|
|
Phillips
Frances Rae Stalls Phillips, 83, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Baptist Hospital South from pneumonia.
Fran was born June 4, 1936 in Charlotte, NC, She was the daughter of George Raymond and Frances Hudson Stalls. She moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1948 where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and then attended classes at Jacksonville University.
She was married in 1955 to her high school sweetheart, William J. Phillips Jr.. They both were employed with Prudential Insurance Company before moving to Greenville, SC, where Bill pursued his career in the insurance industry.
Upon returning to Jacksonville in 1964, Fran joined the woman's club, was an active member at Lakewood Presbyterian Church and enjoyed spending time with her 2 children, Guy and Kim, She was employed with Beauclerc Animal Hospital where she worked for many years ultimately retiring as office manager/bookkeeper. She enjoyed playing the piano, golf and relaxing with her family at their lake house in Keystone Heights.
She is survived by her 2 children: Kim Gartner, Guy Phillips and wife Candy Phillips. Seven grandchildren, Austin, Hailey, Justin, Travis, Caleb, Danielle, Megan and two great grandchildren Paisleigh, and Cohen.
She will be greatly missed and always remembered for her generous, kind and loving spirit.
A private graveside will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Hospice of NE Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
Arrangements by Haradge-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020