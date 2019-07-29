|
Frances Spivey Beck, 94, died July 23, 2019, at home. She was born in Louisburg, NC, attended Louisburg College and NC State and resided in Jacksonville since 1966. A retired legal assistant, she is survived by son Robert Jerome Sawyer, Jr., her caregiver for 14 years, and daughters Ginny Horner (Nathan) of New Orleans and Elizabeth Hilla (Stephen) of Arlington, VA; grandchildren James and Ian Horner and Chad, Daniel, and Amy Hilla; and sister Virginia Coleman of Oak Ridge, TN. The funeral will be Monday, Aug 5, All Saints Episcopal Church, with visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am, and reception following the service. Donations in her memory may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or The Salvation Army.
