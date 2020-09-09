TERRY
Frances Russell Terry, 85, passed away on August 29th in Jacksonville, Florida following a long illness and is now in the presence of our Heavenly Father. Frances was born on December 23, 1934 in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of Franklin Glazier Russell, Jr. and Katherine Baker Russell.
We would like to give thanks and recognition to 2 people, Reba Williams and Debbie Sheffield who were her loving and devoted caretakers. We will forever be grateful for their tender loving care they gave to Frances.
Frances graduated from St. Annes's boarding school in Virginia and at 19 years of age married the love of her life, Ray Terry. She was a devoted wife and they celebrated 58 wonderful years together.
Frances loved her family and friends. Some of her favorite activities were traveling, shopping trips, reading, spending a day on the beach, playing tennis, gardening and cheering her family on at their favorite sport event. A loyal and kind lady with a fun spirit, Frances was a joy to be around.
Frances made time to give back to the community. She was a member of the Junior League of Jacksonville. She was a loyal volunteer to the Meals on Wheels organization. Frances was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and made it a priority to worship on Sundays and attend Bible Study during the week. She knew it was important to serve others with her time and resources.
Frances is survived by her three children, Ray Gordon Terry, Jr. (Martha), Franklin Russell Terry (Kit), and Frances Middlekauff Polley (Gordon); six grandchildren: Gordon Terry (Katie), Taylor Duffney (Nicholas), Katie and Maggie Terry, Julie Bowness (Matthew) and Robert Middlekauff (Jordan); 4 great grandchildren and her sister Julie Wells Madison. She is predeceased by her husband Ray, her two sisters Katherine Russell Beard and Louise Wells Hardwick and her many cats. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Windsor at Ortega, 5939 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl. 32244 or Northeast Florida Community Hospice, 4114 Sunbeam Road, Bldg. 400, Jacksonville, Fl. 32257.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
