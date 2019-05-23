Turknett

Mrs. Frances "Fran" Turknett, age 84 of Keystone Heights passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Community Hospice in Jacksonville. She was born May 5, 1935, in Jacksonville to Frank M. and Louise (Dowell) Hadley, Jr. and made Keystone Heights her home in 1965. Prior to retirement Mrs. Turknett had been the bookkeeper for their family business Roy Turknett Engineering and also for her church for many years. She enjoyed taking care of other people and being "Nana" to everyone. Mrs. Turknett was an active member in Community Church of Keystone Heights and was past president and National Rep. for International Inner Wheel. In addition to her parents Mrs. Turknett was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Roy L. Turknett and her sister Dorothy "Dot" Farris. Her survivors are two children Larry Turknett and Cindi Turknett both of Fleming Island and Cindy Turknett Hayes and son in-law (adopted son) Bobby Hayes of Keystone Heights and a brother Frank M. Hadley, III of Lake City. She was lovingly called Nana by her grandchildren Brooklyn Hayes-Yelin (Scott) of Keystone Heights, Brandon Hayes (Brittany) of Jacksonville, Trent Turknett and Tyler Turknett both of Fleming Island along with great grandchildren Blakely Hayes and Levi Yelin. Funeral services for Mrs. Turknett will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Community Church of Keystone Heights with Pastor Rob Morford officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. A family burial will be at a later time to take place at the Keystone Heights Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated but for those who desire contributions may be made to Community Hospice 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352)473-3176. www.jonesgallagherfh.com

