PELLEGRINO

It is with great sadness that the family of Francesco Pellegrino announces his passing on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 82. Francesco, who was born in Cortale, Italy, also known as Frank, will be lovingly remembered by his children, Caterina, Fiorina (Mike) Patney, and Maria (John) Yokitis. Francesco will be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, and Noah. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. He was extremely proud of them. He is also survived by his sisters, Maria Stranieri and Rosina (Dominic) Facciolo. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Francesca (Stranieri) and son Rocco. He was the son of the late Giuseppe and Caterina (Caligiuri) Pellegrino, and brother to late Francesca Pellegrino.

Francesco loved to garden and was an avid traveler. He loved singing and dancing and spending all of his time with his family and close friends. He always had a camera in his hands ready to capture every moment. In his younger years, he loved skiing, motorcycles, and bicycle racing. Throughout his life, he lived in Argentina, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States. He was a current resident of Jacksonville, Florida, but had spent over 30 years in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Peter's Mission in Jacksonville, Florida. Francesco was a loving, selfless person who's laughter was contagious, who was adventurous and loved life, and no matter the obstacles he faced, he forged on and never gave up. He was a ray of sunshine and touched every soul he met. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services in memory of Francesco are as follows: Viewing Wed. June 19, from 6:00-9:00 pm, and viewing Thu. June 20, from 9:30-10:30 am, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Alphonsus C.C., 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Entombment back at the cemetery to follow. KirkandNiceInc.com

