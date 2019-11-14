Home

Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Plank Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Plank Road Baptist Church
Francine Roberts Barnes


1941 - 2019
Francine Roberts Barnes Obituary
Barnes
Francine Roberts Barnes passed away peacefully in her home in Jacksonville, FL on November 12, 2019, at the age of 77.
Francine is survived by her husband, Donald Barnes; children, Joe Barnes (Tammy), Kathy Messick (Chester) and Laura Hicks (Stephen); siblings, Randall Roberts, Nina Sue Shepherd, La Rae Caudill, Jean Sigley. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ava Roberts and sister, Mentha Lee Darsey.
Francine was born on December 29, 1941 in Bell, FL. She graduated from Bell High School and moved to Jacksonville, FL at the age of 17.
Francine was a devoted wife, mother, and Mimi as well as an accomplished seamstress, artist and gardener. She was a generous individual who loved people and who was passionate about leaving a legacy of Jesus' love.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at Old Plank Road Baptist Church with Rev. Larry McGinley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and celebrate Francine's life.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
