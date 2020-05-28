Stenli
Frances Caroline Stenli, 86 died May 24, 2020, with family by her side in Middleburg, FL.
She was married to Daniel Conrad Stenli in June of 1950. They were blessed with 3 children. Frances was a homemaker for many years. When her children were grown she went back to school and graduated from Florida Community College of Jacksonville in 1979 as a registered nurse. She served her community at St. Luke's Hospital for nearly 20 years. She loved being in the kitchen cooking delicious meals for her family. Family gatherings were every weekend at her home and were filled with laughter and joy. She loved reading, playing cards, and great conversation. Her Christian life, influence, and generous spirit will forever remain in the lives of everyone who knew her.
Frances was preceded in death by her mother Peggy Koslowski; father Denver Vickery; stepmother, Katie Vickery; brother Benton Vickery; her beloved husband Daniel C. Stenli; two sons Daniel D.(Pamela) Stenli and Robert (Danielle) Stenli; one daughter Linda (Norman) Plummer.
Frances is survived by her four grandchildren Shannon (Dave) Miller; Jeremy Plummer, Amanda Foy, Tiffany (Collin) Cassidy, and five great-grandchildren Logan Foy, Evan Foy, Grace Foy, Arden Miller, and Fia Miller.
Funeral services for Frances C. Stenli will be held at 2 PM Monday, June 1, 2020, in the chapel at JACKSONVILLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 PM-2 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 31, 2020.