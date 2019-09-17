|
Hollmann
Francis Charles Robert ("Bob") Hollmann, 90, passed into eternity on Monday evening, September 9, 2019, at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, after a courageous battle with cancer. A devout Roman Catholic, Bob died a peaceful and holy death with a crucifix in his hands and having received the Last Rites of the Church.
Bob was born in New York City on March 23, 1929, to Louis Charles and Elsa Markloff Hollmann. He spent most of his youth living in The Bronx, New York, where he attended Evander Childs High School and served as an usher for the Columbia Broadcasting System. Bob enlisted in the United States Army in October of 1946 and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, as radio operator and radio instructor for the 2nd Signal Company, 2nd Infantry Division. His preference was always to attend college and law school, so he turned down Officers' Candidate School and extended enlistment opportunities and was honorably discharged from the Army on August 7, 1948. Shortly thereafter, on September 11, 1948, he started classes at the University of Virginia (UVa).
Bob married Marie Miraldi on August 27, 1950, in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, promptly returning with her to college for his junior year. He graduated from UVa in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce, and in 1955 with a law degree from the UVa Law School. Having always been interested in labor law and in the field of business, Bob was hired into the Employee Relations Division of the General Electric Company.
Bob and Marie were blessed with three children. William (Bill) was born while Bob was still in law school, followed three years later by James and a further three years later by Maryellen. The children grew up in several hometowns as their father was promoted, rising to continually more prominent roles until he became the Manager of Employee and Community Relations of General Electric's Silicone Products Department. Bob was known as a fair man and a good arbiter who strived to negotiate optimal labor situations to the benefit of both sides. So well-known was his leadership that he was asked to serve on the boards of directors, often as chairman, for numerous organizations, such as school boards, health associations, churches, city and county chambers of commerce, Boy Scout chapters, and political action groups. He was also a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Despite the busy schedule, Bob found time to develop a love of camping with his wife and children, starting with tents and ultimately graduating to Airstream travel trailers. Bob was also an avid sailor. He thoroughly enjoyed racing small sailboats in upstate New York on the Finger Lakes and in Canada, traveling to various yacht clubs for regattas with his children serving as crew.
Bob retired from General Electric in March of 1988, and he and Marie moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to be closer to Maryellen and her family. Over the more than two decades they lived in Jacksonville, Bob enjoyed sailing and racing on the St. John's River. He was a member of the Rudder Club and served for a time as its Commodore and Vice Commodore. He and Marie even sailed to the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. When they could no longer keep up the sailing lifestyle, Bob and Marie moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, having bought the log cabin next door to Bill and his family. He and Marie always loved to dance, and could still be seen dancing in the living room well into their 80s. Always a man of faith and devotion, Bob was a member of Annunciation Chapel, a traditional Catholic church in Fort Collins, Colorado. He received the Last Rites of the Catholic Church from the assistant pastor of Annunciation Chapel on September 1, 2019.
Bob leaves behind a beautiful legacy, beginning with the love of Marie, his wife of 69 years. Also surviving are their three children: William Hollmann and wife Sarah of Cheyenne, Wyoming; James Hollmann and wife Chaleeporn of New Mexico; and Maryellen (Hollis) Russell and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Florida. Bob's legacy also includes 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Elsa Hollmann, and by his son-in-law Howell Hollis.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Newcomer Funerals of Aurora, Colorado. Reception of the body is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1 o'clock PM at St. Isidore the Farmer Church in Watkins, Colorado, followed by a Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock PM. Burial will follow at the cemetery on the grounds of St. Isidore's. The family asks that you pray one Hail Mary for Bob, and another Hail Mary for them as they celebrate his life and mourn his passing.
