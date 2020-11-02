Graham
Francis William Graham III of Burnsville, MN, went to be with the Angels on October 29, 2020. He was the beloved first child of Helen and Bill Graham, born on September 26, 1961 with Downs Syndrome. He spread joy and happiness throughout his long life. Though he had no speech, he touched us all with his warm smile and infectious laugh.
He spent his early years with his family and at Holy Angels Nursery in Belmont, NC. He then moved to Dakota's Children in Burnsville, MN, when he was eight years old to be near his family who lived in Minnetonka, MN; and he was blessed with many happy years at Thomas Allen and Lifeworks in Burnsville.
Francis was gifted by his amazing Caregiver, Paula Barnes, whom he adored! She has a glorious RED coat, and his face would light up when she arrived in that coat. Paula introduced him to Music Therapy (music of Jack Johnson!), The Sensory Room and chocolate shakes!
He is survived by his mother Helen; brother Brian and his wife Torie Clarke and their children, Colin, Charlie, and Devan; his sister Mimi Toner, her husband Mark Toner and their four girls, Katie, Clare, Megan, and Gracie; his sister Katie Devine, her husband Patrick and their children, Caroline, Will, and Brendan; his brother David, his wife Penny and their children Chloe, Ryan, and Lucy. He was cherished and will be deeply missed.
His Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL. He will be laid to rest in Our Lady Star of the Sea Columbarium, beside his parents, Helen and Bill Graham.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com
. Arrangements by...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com