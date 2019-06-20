Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Milon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Milon

Obituary Condolences

Francis Milon Obituary
MILON
Frank J. Milon III passed away at the Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL on June 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Lee, his children Patty (Michael), Debbie (Scott), Frank (Christina), and his grandchildren, LeeAnn (Sammi), Becky, and Josh. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1962 and served in the Army from 1962-1964. Frank earned his MBA from Baruch College and a JD from New York Law School. Frank moved to Jacksonville in 1982 and later opened Francis Milon P.A. Frank was twice elected Trustee of the Village of Pelham, NY and was the President of the Jacksonville Association Defense Counsel. Frank thoroughly enjoyed golfing and was a two-time Club Champion and a Senior Club Champion. Frank loved his family, and they loved him in equal measure. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and we will miss him more than words can express.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 20 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.