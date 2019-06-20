MILON

Frank J. Milon III passed away at the Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL on June 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Lee, his children Patty (Michael), Debbie (Scott), Frank (Christina), and his grandchildren, LeeAnn (Sammi), Becky, and Josh. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1962 and served in the Army from 1962-1964. Frank earned his MBA from Baruch College and a JD from New York Law School. Frank moved to Jacksonville in 1982 and later opened Francis Milon P.A. Frank was twice elected Trustee of the Village of Pelham, NY and was the President of the Jacksonville Association Defense Counsel. Frank thoroughly enjoyed golfing and was a two-time Club Champion and a Senior Club Champion. Frank loved his family, and they loved him in equal measure. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and we will miss him more than words can express.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

