|
|
Nerf
Francis T. "Frank" Nerf passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019.
Francis, a native New Yorker, has lived in Jacksonville since 1965. His career was varied and included working at Zoe College, Prudential Life Insurance Co. and for the past 15 years at Veritiv, Corp. Francis was an active parishioner at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Mandarin and enjoyed both spending time socializing as well as spending time at the beach with his wife.
Francis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene; son, Jon Nerf (Jill); daughter, Aimee Mizell(Robert); 3 grandchildren, McKenzie Mizell, Jarred Nerf, and Cassidy Mizell along with a large extended family.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00am this Saturday at St. Josephs Historic Catholic Church, 4214 Loretto Rd.,In lieu of flowers,consider making a donation to the .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019