New
Francis Hugh McKee New, Jr., 90, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020.
He was born October 21, 1930, in Arden, NC to parents Francis Hugh McKee, Sr. and Bessie Harper New. He was the third of five siblings. Francis attended Clemson A&M College (n/k/a Clemson University) and married the love of his life, Mona Ann Blue, in August 1952 while still in college. They were married for 68 years at the time of his passing. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany with an artillery unit during the Korean War and the early years of the Cold War. Francis spent most of his career, around 35 years, with Reynolds, Smith and Hills Architects and Engineers (RS&H), working his way up from draftsman to electrical engineer. He had a strong work ethic, often working 5 ½ to 6 days a week. His career with RS&H took him to Saudi Arabia, Panama, and around the country- sometimes for months at a time. He was proud to have worked on projects ranging from Disney World to NASA, to the Panama Canal to airports in Pittsburgh, Tampa, and Jacksonville.
When Francis was not working, he was working around the house, tinkering, frequenting garage sales and auctions, or spending time with his family. He loved to buy old clocks, toys, and machines so he could take them apart and repair them. He could fix anything. He was devoted to his family, especially his wife whom he has taken care of during her declining health, three granddaughters, and parents. He rarely sat still and was in good health and even drove up until almost his 90th birthday.
Francis was a kind and generous husband, father, son, brother, "G-daddy", and friend. He had a corny sense of humor, and of course, loved "dad Jokes". He quietly went through his life making the world a better place with his deeds while avoiding the spotlight. He was Methodist by faith which he lived daily with his love and selfless actions.
Francis is predeceased by his parents, his older sisters Alice Woodring, Ellen Hiller, and younger brother Weston.
He is survived by his wife, sister Sarah New Gray, daughter Dianne (Dayne) New, son Chris New and daughter-in-law Randi New (Bainbridge, GA), and his three granddaughters Caroline New (Ann Arbor, MI), Sarah Anne New (Bainbridge, GA), and Emily New (Los Angeles, CA), and numerous nephews and nieces.
A brief informal remembrance service will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Arlington Park Funeral Home Chapel, 6920 Lone Star Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32210. A visitation with the family will follow from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
You must wear a mask and social distancing will be required.
Francis's remains will be interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to your favorite charity
would be appropriate and appreciated.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/obituary/francis-new
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com