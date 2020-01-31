|
MacNutt
The Reverend Dr. Francis Scott MacNutt, a beloved leader in the worldwide Catholic Charismatic Renewal and an ecumenical leader in healing prayer ministry, died January 12, 2020, after a short illness. Francis was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 22nd, 1925 to portrait painter J. Scott MacNutt and ballerina Agnes Cady MacNutt. After serving for two years in the Army Medical Corps. at Fort Crowder, Missouri, Francis graduated with honors from Harvard University. He went on to complete a Master's degree in Speech and Drama at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D. C. and, after being ordained a Dominican priest in 1956, completed his Ph.D. in theology at Aquinas Institute of Theology.
Francis possessed a unique ability to lovingly bridge the gaps between Christian groups, and his gifts of compassion and healing made him a beloved speaker in both Catholic and Protestant circles. With a team of teachers that included both men and women, he traveled worldwide with a message of God's love through healing prayer and life in the Holy Spirit. Francis was a featured speaker at all major conferences of the Charismatic Renewal. In 1974 he wrote Healing, a book used throughout the world by churches, seminaries, and laypeople. It has become a classic text on all aspects of the ministry of healing prayer. He went on to write seven more vital books dealing with the history, theology and scriptural foundations of healing.
In 1975, while speaking at the World Conference on the Holy Spirit in Jerusalem, Francis met Judith Sewell, a Psychotherapist, and missionary who was leading a house of prayer. They formed a strong friendship, which became a source of life and love for them both, and they married in 1980. That same year they founded Christian Healing Ministries, and it has since become an international center for ministry and training.
Francis adored his wife Judith and delighted in being a father to his beloved children, Rachel and David, to whom he imparted wisdom, encouragement, and faith. Francis was a pioneer in his field who dedicated his life to restoring the legacy of healing to the Church. His extraordinary wisdom and deep compassion for all who are suffering will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life memorial service for Francis will be held at St. John's Cathedral on Sunday, February 9, at 3:00 pm, to be followed by a reception. All whose lives were touched by this humble servant of Christ are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions go to Christian Healing Ministries, 438 West 67th St. Jacksonville, FL 32208; www.christianhealingmin.org
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020