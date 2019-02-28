Home

Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home
215 Main Street
Ellsworth, ME 04605
207-667-8325
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home
215 Main Street
Ellsworth, ME 04605
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home
215 Main Street
Ellsworth, ME 04605
1938 - 2019
Frank Alton Manion II Obituary
MANION
Frank Alton Manion II, 80, of Ellsworth, Maine, passed away February 23, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He fought a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born July 23, 1938 in Bath, Maine. Frank was the son of Frank A and Edna Manion.
He was predeceased by his brother Edward (Ned) Manion of Citrus Heights, CA; his first wife and mother of his children Jane N. Manion of Orange Park, FL. Frank is survived by his brother and sister in-law, Richard and Jackie Manion of Thompson, ME; and daughters Nadina P. Carter, Ellsworth ME, Cynthia A Clark, and son-in-law, Douglas Clark of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Michele S Manion of Ellsworth, ME, and nephew Stephen Manion (Karen) of Brunswick, ME. He was a proud grandfather of five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. His kitty, Holly, will dearly miss him.
Following his graduation from Morse High School, Frank enlisted into the United States Navy, December 6, 1956. His career with the Navy led him to his success in life. He retired as a Senior Chief October 10, 1979. He followed his passion of boating and began a career as a Captain with deep sea fishing, sightseeing yachts and dinner cruise vessels in Naples, Florida.
Services for our Daddy will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation at 12:00pm and the service will immediately follow at 1:00pm Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home 215 Main Street Ellsworth, ME with Father Joseph Cahill officiating. Graveside services will be announced at a later time.
In honor of his love for the maritime, donations can be made to Maine Maritime Museum 243 Washington Street Bath, Maine 04530
A very heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers of Hospice that helped our family during this transition to celebrate his life.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019
