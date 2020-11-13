Abernethy
Frank C. Abernethy Sr, 90, died Friday, November 6, 2020. Frank was quick to let you know, even after a cancer diagnosis last May, that it is a "great day" and he had lived a "blessed life". These two quotes were his personal mantra and became the same for the family.
Frank, the only child of Marion T. and Linnie P. Abernethy, grew up in the Norwood area of Jacksonville where he formed childhood friendships lasting his lifetime. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson and attended Jacksonville University.
Frank enjoyed a thirty-eight-year career in law enforcement. He retired in 1996 as Superintendent of Public Safety for the Jacksonville Port Authority. He spent his retirement years lakeside in Keystone Heights where he met and married Linda Gray on his seventieth birthday. Frank and Linda were blessed with twenty years of RV traveling, Jaguars and Gators games, a shared love of fishing, and summers in Maggie Valley, NC. Their friends are many and the good times with them made for a "great day" and memories to cherish.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Frank is survived by his children, Susan Abernethy Simpson ( Ken), Mark Abernethy Sr, and Valerie Abernethy Elwood( Rusty); his stepsons, Jack Gray Jr ( Amie) and Jason Gray (Shannon); his grandchildren, Sandi Abernethy, Natalie Abernethy, Shanna Abernethy McKinnerney (Marc), Frank Abernethy III 'Trey', Melissa Simpson Oliver (Shawn), Emily Simpson Ramirez (Ed), Josh Simpson (Monica), Mark Abernethy Jr, Jeremy Abernethy, Samantha Abernethy, Stefan Tomlinson, Jessica Tomlinson, Juliana Elwood, Elizabeth Gray, Alison Gray, Joshua Gray, and Jacob Gray. Frank had 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Frank Abernethy Jr, and his granddaughter, Michelle Abernethy. He loved them all!
Frank was an active member of the Keystone United Methodist Church as well as Kiwanis and other local clubs.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Keystone United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to his church (keystone-umc.org
), 4004 State Rd 21, Keystone Heights FL 32656.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com