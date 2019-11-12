Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Ritter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank David "Dave" Ritter

Add a Memory
Frank David "Dave" Ritter Obituary
Ritter
Frank David "Dave" Ritter, III of St. Simons Island, GA age 77 passed away on Nov. 8. Surviving are his loving wife Gloria of 54 years and granddaughter Minnie Ann Cohran – the precious apple of his eye and numerous family members and very close friends.
He is predeceased by his daughter Sherri Lynn Cohran, his parents Frank David Ritter Jr. and Clara Haag and former Jacksonville Mayor Louis H. Ritter, Sr. and Celeste Archibald Ritter who raised Dave throughout his teenage years.
Dave was born in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1961 where he was a member of the Fighting Tigers football team. He spent his summers serving in the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Corps as a lifeguard at the Jacksonville beaches.
Read more www.legacy.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -