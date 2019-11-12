|
|
Ritter
Frank David "Dave" Ritter, III of St. Simons Island, GA age 77 passed away on Nov. 8. Surviving are his loving wife Gloria of 54 years and granddaughter Minnie Ann Cohran – the precious apple of his eye and numerous family members and very close friends.
He is predeceased by his daughter Sherri Lynn Cohran, his parents Frank David Ritter Jr. and Clara Haag and former Jacksonville Mayor Louis H. Ritter, Sr. and Celeste Archibald Ritter who raised Dave throughout his teenage years.
Dave was born in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1961 where he was a member of the Fighting Tigers football team. He spent his summers serving in the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Corps as a lifeguard at the Jacksonville beaches.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019