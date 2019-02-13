|
A funeral service for Frank Fisher will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216 with Dr. Terry N. Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. Frank is survived by his wife Louise Gorczyca Fisher of Jax, FL. His mother Margaret Fisher of Jax, FL. A daughter Laura Farber of Fort Collins, CO. A son Frank Fisher of Staten Island, New York. A brother John Fisher of Jax, FL. Frank was preceded in death by his father Frank Fisher, Sr. Frank retired from the USPS after thirty- three years of service. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 13, 2019