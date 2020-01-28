|
Gill
Frank A. Gill, age 63, passed January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dewanda; three children, Chavis (Camielle), D'Andra and Aaron Gill; his parents, five siblings; a host of other relatives and friends. The celebration of life service will be held, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am at The Church 3:20, 8601 Youngerman Court, Jacksonville, Fl 32244., Bishop Stanley M. Williams, Senior pastor and officiant. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020