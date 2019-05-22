DECARLO

Frank Jerry DeCarlo, Jr. passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House.

He was born in Richmond, NY, on July 2, 1951, a son to the late Frank Jerry, Sr. and Anne J. Basile DeCarlo. In 1968, Frank graduated from Port Richmond High School and by 1975 he moved to Florida. He retired from the Anheuser Busch Company after 35 years of service. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and bowler.

Frank is survived by his wife, Joanne DeSpirito; a daughter Autumn Jaye Carter (James) of Jesup, GA; a sister, Barbara Rodriguez (Jose) of Davenport, FL; and two grandchildren Leah and Luke Carter.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by a sister, Maryann DeCarlo.

A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL with Rev. James Carter officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, and Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

The family of Mr. DeCarlo has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com

