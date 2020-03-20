|
Miller
Frank Lynne Miller, 93 of Jacksonville died March 17, 2020 at Brooks Bartram Lakes in Jacksonville.
He was born December 17, 1926 in Jacksonville, Florida to Ernest and Joanna Miller as the eldest of four children. Frank grew up and lived in Jacksonville, raising a family in the Westside with his wife Garnet, ultimately moving to Fleming Island in Hibernia in 1991.
Frank's wife Garnet passed December 2018 and he is survived by their children, John Miller (Kim) of Plano Texas, Frederick Miller (Julie) of Jacksonville and Thomas Miller of Cocoa Beach, FL. their 4 grandchildren, extended family and numerous friends.
Frank was an accomplished and some would say world-renowned, Professional Chemical Engineer earning the level of Senior Systems Scientist for the former SCM Glidco Organics Corporation, developing specialty chemicals, where he worked for his entire career. He also worked at facilities in Port St. Joe, FL and was involved with a new plant built in Colonels Island GA.
His military career in the US Army Air Corp spanned WW II as a Lieutenant, and a tour at Los Alamos NM as a special weapons maintenance depot technician.
He was a life-long Episcopalian and supported the church with faithful leadership. He served on several Vestries as Senior Warden and various other supporting roles, first at the Church of the Epiphany, and later at St. Margaret's.
Frank was the epitome of a true southern gentleman, someone who always carried himself with the utmost dignity and composure. He treated family and friends with true courtesy and respect not because he had to, but because it was who he was. He always put others first, was steadfast and dependable and always willing to be of service. He was an anchor to his family and a rock to his friends. . His penchant for storytelling was a true marvel and a gift that was greatly loved by his family. He was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
Frank will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, uncle and friend to many whose kindness, wisdom, calming influence and strong presence earned respect, admiration and affection.
A future memorial service and internment will take place at the direction St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Green Cove Springs in light of current events.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020