McDANIEL
Visitation for Mr. Frank McDaniel Jr. will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-7PM at A. B. Coleman Memorial |Chapel. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:30PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Visitation for Mr. Frank McDaniel Jr. will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-7PM at A. B. Coleman Memorial |Chapel. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:30PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.