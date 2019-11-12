|
O'Neill
Frank O'Neill Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, at his daughter's home in Jacksonville. Frank, a long-time Jacksonville resident, was born in New York City in 1941. He was a Navy veteran and a legacy in the Motor Coach Industry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Jane, his parents, brother, and sister. He is survived by his 3 children, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 6045 Greenland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tributes to The .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019