SEWARD
The funeral service for Frank Seward will be held 11AM, Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the Northside Church of Christ 4736 Avenue B. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, March 15th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Evegreen Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019
