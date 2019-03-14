|
|
|
SEWARD
The funeral service for Frank Seward will be held 11AM, Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the Northside Church of Christ 4736 Avenue B. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, March 15th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Evegreen Cemetery.
Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More