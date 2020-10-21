1/
Frank Varkoly
Varkoly
Frank Varkoly died unexpectedly on Oct 15, 2020, at 86 years young. He was a Knights of Columbus member, GM retiree & US Navy Veteran who loved to golf.
He was preceded by his loving wife, Mary Lou Varkoly, and his oldest son, Clifford Varkoly. He was survived by his other children, Gregg & Jeanette Varkoly and Kimberly & Jack Nichol, his grandchildren and beloved dog.
Funeral: St. Luke's at 11:00 am on Saturday, Oct 31, 2020, at 1606 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068.
Please send donations to St. Luke's.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

