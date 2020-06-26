Beau-Davis
Beau-Davis – Frankie Geneva Beau-Davis, age 90, of Macclenny, Florida passed away June 24, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Spiro, Oklahoma on August 26, 1929 to the late Arnie Williams and Willa Stewart Williams. Frankie has been a resident of Baker County over 30 years. She was raised in Oklahoma and California and enjoyed taking care of her family as a homemaker. Frankie also loved traveling, driving, her tablet games, puzzle books and watching western movies. Frankie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Davis; 2 sons, Richard Ghourley and Robert Beau, Jr.; 3 brothers, Olen J. Williams, Kenneth Eugene Sims, and William "Billy" Sims; daughter in laws, Debbie Ghourley and Tammy Beau; and a son in law, Jesse Boone.
Frankie is survived by her children, Virginia Coleman of Jacksonville, FL, Jimmie Ghourley of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Sandra Boone of Macclenny, FL; sister, Ruby Jean Holley of Jacksonville, FL; daughter in law Catherine Ghourley; grandchildren, Beau (Laura) Coleman, Jason Byrd, Amanda Beau, Ryan Ghourley, Zachary (Kristen) Beau; great grandchildren, Katlin, Ashton, Hayden, Paisley, Cooper, and William.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Ferreira Funeral Services Parlor. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904)259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Beau-Davis – Frankie Geneva Beau-Davis, age 90, of Macclenny, Florida passed away June 24, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Spiro, Oklahoma on August 26, 1929 to the late Arnie Williams and Willa Stewart Williams. Frankie has been a resident of Baker County over 30 years. She was raised in Oklahoma and California and enjoyed taking care of her family as a homemaker. Frankie also loved traveling, driving, her tablet games, puzzle books and watching western movies. Frankie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Davis; 2 sons, Richard Ghourley and Robert Beau, Jr.; 3 brothers, Olen J. Williams, Kenneth Eugene Sims, and William "Billy" Sims; daughter in laws, Debbie Ghourley and Tammy Beau; and a son in law, Jesse Boone.
Frankie is survived by her children, Virginia Coleman of Jacksonville, FL, Jimmie Ghourley of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Sandra Boone of Macclenny, FL; sister, Ruby Jean Holley of Jacksonville, FL; daughter in law Catherine Ghourley; grandchildren, Beau (Laura) Coleman, Jason Byrd, Amanda Beau, Ryan Ghourley, Zachary (Kristen) Beau; great grandchildren, Katlin, Ashton, Hayden, Paisley, Cooper, and William.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Ferreira Funeral Services Parlor. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904)259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.