Frankie Cannon Knabb passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Frankie was born on December 21, 1940. A native of Jacksonville, she was a graduate of Landon High School and her beloved Florida State University.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents Elvira and Frank T. Cannon, her husband Ralph Lawson Knabb, a grandson Josh Lawson Knabb and sister, Winifred Warren. She is survived by her children, Stacey Monagle (John), Todd Knabb (Lisa) and Natalee Leggett; grandchildren Sean Monagle, Colin Monagle, Brooke Knabb, Christen Marvez (Álvaro), Liam Monagle, Darby Monagle, Zachary Leggett, Bradley Leggett; sister Joe Doty and brother John Cannon.
Frankie loved to spend time at the beach with a good book or crossword puzzle in hand. In addition, she was also particularly fond of boating, travel and her toy poodle, Hotshot.
A graveside service in celebration of Frankie's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, with reception to follow.
