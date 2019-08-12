Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Englewood Christian Church
4316 Barnes Rd.
Caviness
Franklin Caviness passed at age 78 on Thursday, August 8th. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Patricia and his four children Trish, Frankie, Nathan, and Patrick and his brother Macon. He had four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at Englewood Christian church, 4316 Barnes Rd., visitation at 6:30 pm services at 7:00.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
