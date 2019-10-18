|
Stevens
Franklin D. "Curtis" Stevens, known to most who knew him as Poppa, went home to be with the Lord October 15, 2019.
Poppa was born on October 24, 1932, and went from the dirt floor to the American Dream.
He served in the Army Reserves at Camp Blanding and worked for the City of Jacksonville retiring from their Streets and Highway Department. He was a carpenter and an AC man for Don's Auto Air. Poppa went on to retire a 2nd time in 2007 from a job he loved working, at the dog track.
Life was good as long as he had his RFD-TV, cigarettes, Fox News, coffee, his trusty cowboy hat and guitar.
Poppa was a simple man who enjoyed family and friends, always wanting them around and to be in the thick of whatever they were doing. He was a very honorable and humbled man -who grew up in the ways of old- his handshake was his word- and you can take that to the bank. A man of very few words, but said a lot when he did speak.
Our family will go on and continue to thrive, while missing a major part of us -our patriarch –Poppa. But we all find peace and comfort in knowing he is watching over all of us from heaven above.
Poppa was preceded in death by his wife; Alice, his daughter; Karen Lynn Oliver and a grandson; Nicholas Aaron Cochran. He is survived by his 4 children; Danny Curtis (Cheryl) Stevens, Tammie (Dave) Stevens Bassett, Terry Lamar (Karen) Stevens and William John (Tracy) Cochran, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for October 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. and the home of his daughter. For more information please contact Nassau Funeral Home
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.nassaufh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Nassau Funeral Home 541720 US Highway 1 Callahan, Florida 32011 904-879-1770.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019