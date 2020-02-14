|
Reinstine
Franklin Reinstine, 91, devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully in his home on February 12, 2020. The younger son of Harry W. Reinstine and Ann Rosenblum Reinstine, Frank was born in Jacksonville, Florida on March 11, 1928 and grew up in the Avondale area where he attended West Riverside Elementary.
Frank graduated from The Bolles School in 1945 and attended the University of Virginia followed by the University of Miami where he received his Law degree in 1952. He served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star.
Frank practiced law for over 50 years and was a partner in the law firm of Reinstine, Reinstine and Panken. A lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Frank gave back to his hometown in a multitude of ways. He served on the Jacksonville Consolidation Commission, Jacksonville Downtown Council, Duval County School Board and Duval Taxpayers Association. Frank also served on the executive committee of the Jacksonville Bar Association and was past President of the Jacksonville Legal Aid Society. His philanthropic commitments included serving as President of the local chapter of the American Red Cross, Board of Directors of the Visiting Nurses Association, Salvation Army and Advisory Board of St. Vincent's Hospital. He was also a longtime member and Paul Harris Fellow of the South Jacksonville Rotary.
His loving wife, Shirley A. Reinstine, preceded him in death on December 7, 2014.
Frank is survived by his brother Dr. Harry W. Reinstine Jr. (Geraldine) of Jacksonville, Florida. Two sons, Franklin Reinstine Jr. (Lisa) of St. Augustine, Florida and Dr. Jonathan Reinstine (Paige) of Louisville, Kentucky. Four grandchildren, Jed, Jenna, Will and Molly. And his loyal dog, Maggie.
The family would like to thank Ron Poindexter of Home Helpers and his lovely team including the special Amber Wilson for making Frank's final days so comforting.
The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Vincent's Foundation. https://stvincentsfoundation.org/en/make-a-gift-today
