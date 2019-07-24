|
Mr. Fred William Callahan (74), a native of Jacksonville, FL, a 1962 graduate of New Stanton High, he served in the US Marines, a pillar of the northside community, and the business owner of Skinner's Florist for over 45 years. Fred slept away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife of 43 years and family members. Service will be held 10am, Sat., July 27 at the St. Paul AME Church, 6910 New Kings Rd, Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Zanders, II, Pastor. Mr. Callahan can be viewed on Fri., July 26 from 5-7pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9am until the hour of service at the church. Entombment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019