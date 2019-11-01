Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Fred Cobb
Fred Cobb Sr.

Fred Cobb Sr. Obituary
COBB
A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mr. Fred Cobb, Sr., will be held 11 AM, SATURDAY, November 9, 2019 at Greater Mt. Salem Missionary Baptist Church, where he held faithful membership, Rev. C.E. Banks, Pastor. A native of Oakfield, GA, he resided in Jacksonville most of his life. Mr. Cobb was employed with Wilbert Vault Co., where he rendered many years of dedicated service. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Irish Cobb; children, Larry C. Cobb, Fred Cobb, Jr., Daphne Ferrell, Beverly Butler (Mark) and Tracy Gadsden (Tony); 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Mary James (Columbus); a number of other relatives and friends. Mr. Cobb will rest in the mortuary for visitation FRIDAY from 5 PM until 7 PM and at the church Saturday from 9 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019
