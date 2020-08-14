1/
Fred Martin
Martin
Fred Robert Martin "Bob" of Middleburg, FL. passed away August 8th, 2020.
Birth place of Connecticut in 1946 to the late Fred & Frances Martin along with surviving sister Joyce Walker.
Bob was drafted into the service in 1967 and served in the army until 1972. While in Vietnam he received the Purple Heart and the Army Commendations Medals. In 2013 Bob retired from Jacksonville Naval Air Base where he was a Airplane Mechanic/Inspector.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years Marsha (Cameron) Martin along with their 2 sons: Kirk Martin (wife) Sherri of Jax FL., Michael Martin (wife) Melissa of Jax, FL., and 6 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
