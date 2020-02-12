|
|
Stapp
Fred Trigg Stapp, Jr., 73, loving father, devoted husband, and loyal friend died on February 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Fred was born on April 23, 1946, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he grew up, attended the Baylor School and hit home runs on baseball diamonds across the Southeast. He graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, which he attended on an NROTC scholarship and where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then served four years as a Supply Officer in the U.S. Navy, ending his career as a full Lieutenant. Following his Naval service, he obtained his law degree at the University of Florida, and settled in Jacksonville, where he was first a Public Defender and then entered private practice. Fred's particular blend of keen intelligence, straightforward pragmatism, and sincere compassion made him an effective trial lawyer and respected member of the bar for over 40 years.
Fred built a successful career and enjoyed his work, but his passion was travel. He had an adventurous spirit and took great pleasure in crafting detailed travel itineraries. With his wife, Deborah, he skied, hiked, biked, boated, wined, and dined all across Europe, North America, and places in between. His endurance was unparalleled and his expectations for a great trip were high – he was always candid about whether they'd been met. He had a sense of humor and a joie de vivre that made travel, and life, with Fred delightful.
Beyond travel, Fred had countless other interests – golf, dancing, beach music, beach walks, Gator games, UNC reunions, mystery novels, old westerns, quality time with family and friends. His authenticity, quick wit, and big heart endeared him to so many who will miss him terribly.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife Deborah, daughter Tara, son Schuyler, stepdaughters Claire and Catherine Glenn, stepson Chris Glenn, and five grandchildren; Bella, Nick, Gabe, Freddy, and Will.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Southside United Methodist Church, 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, with a reception following. As Fred would say, just send flowers, preferably yellow.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020