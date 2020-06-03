Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred Tomlinson, Sr. age 82 passed away in his home on May 26, 2020. He was born to Marie Cathrine during the Great Depression, the oldest of five children. He worked from age 7 and endured many hardships with occasional escapes to the Saturday matinee featuring Gene Autry and the Lone Ranger. His love of all things Western and Native American continued all his life.

He graduated from Paxon High School and married his sweetheart and love in 1956. He was an avid reader, lover of history and religion, self-taught in mechanics, furniture and home building, photography, oil painting, calligraphy, landscaping, gardening, and guitar playing. He was known for his Western hats, boots, belt buckles, quick wit and kindness to strangers, helping those less fortunate and generosity of time for habitat building in South America, Native American Communities in the Pacific Northwest, and family projects. His professional career included 32 years of service to his community as an insurance agent until his retirement in 2006.

Collector, treasure hunter, world traveler, outdoor adventurer, clockmaker, advisor, storyteller, overall entertainer, and shark pancake maker, he will be deeply missed by his only son, oldest daughter, and their mother, his two grandsons, and four great-grandchildren. His precious and beautiful daughter, Sheri pre-deceased him in 2014. He is also survived by his brother and a sister.

As a child, Fred knew food and shelter instability. If you wish, please consider a donation to Feeding Northeast Florida, the Sulzbacher Center, the Florida Baptist Children's Home or find a child in unfortunate circumstances and help.

