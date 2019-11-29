Home

Fred Walter Leak II, 85, born in Perry, FL on Sept. 4, 1934, died in Jax, FL on Nov. 20, 2019. Fletcher graduate class of 52, Southern Bell Retiree, former owner, and restorer of historic home L'Abri in AB.
Survived by daughter Leslie Leak Duckworth, grandchildren Adam and Amanda Duckworth, nephew Tom Leak, niece Barbara Merrill, best friend of 75 years Luther Toole, and many close friends and neighbors.
Funeral Service on Dec. 14th, 11 am at Community Presbyterian Church in Atl. Bch. In lieu of flowers, please Donate to K9s for Warriors at 904-686-1957
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019
