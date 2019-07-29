|
COnrad
Conrad, Freda Age 94, passed away on June 20, 2019.
Freda was the owner of Conrad's Bookkeeping and Tax Services in Jacksonville, Florida. Freda was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Conrad, her mother, Nancy Keistler, and her sister, Patricia Winter. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Conrad Wooldridge and son-in-law Greg Scott Ramer. She also left a grandson, Kenneth Conrad Wooldridge (Milena) and two beloved great grand children, Kenneth and Calvin.
A graveside remembrance service will be held on August 7th at 11:00 at the Oak Lawn Chapel Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019