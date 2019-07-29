Home

Oaklawn Cemetery
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Chapel Cemetery,
4801 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL
Freda CoNrad Obituary
COnrad
Conrad, Freda Age 94, passed away on June 20, 2019.
Freda was the owner of Conrad's Bookkeeping and Tax Services in Jacksonville, Florida. Freda was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Conrad, her mother, Nancy Keistler, and her sister, Patricia Winter. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Conrad Wooldridge and son-in-law Greg Scott Ramer. She also left a grandson, Kenneth Conrad Wooldridge (Milena) and two beloved great grand children, Kenneth and Calvin.
A graveside remembrance service will be held on August 7th at 11:00 at the Oak Lawn Chapel Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019
