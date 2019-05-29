Home

Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Freddie Budson Mills, 65, was called Home by the Lord on May 25, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida, after a battle with leukemia. Freddie was born on November 6, 1953, in Brunswick, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Mills. He is survived by his sisters Winona Mozingo and Irma LaFary, a brother Budson Mills, his son Justin, and grandson Carter. Visitation will be Friday, May 31st, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Fraser Funeral Home. The funeral service will also be at Fraser on Saturday, June 1st, at 2:30 pm followed by burial at Riverside Memorial Park. Please share memories and condolences at
fraserfuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019
