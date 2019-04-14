MOUSA

Freddie Easa Mousa, 80 years of age, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Freddie was born in Ramallah, Palestine, on September 16, 1938, to Easa and Farida Mousa. In 1946, his family moved to the United States. He was a graduate of Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, TX.

Freddie was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Post discharge, Freddie assisted his mother and family in managing a family grocery store in Corpus Christi. Then in 1970, he and his family moved to Jacksonville, where he became a merchandise manager for K-Mart and later, along with his brother Jack, opened Jacksonville's famous Flip's sandwich shop in Arlington. He also spent the majority of his career, over 20 years, as one of Jacksonville's top salesmen, winning numerous awards with Coggin Nissan, including being the only recipient of the Coggin Salesman of the Decade Award. He was a proud and supportive member of the Ramallah American Club of Jacksonville and St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

Freddie is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack Mousa and his sister Naheel (Salem) Farah of Ramallah.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Rima Cadoura Mousa, his children, Steven (Tiffany) Mousa, Patricia (Jasem) Al-Shamlan and Sandra (Salem) Farhat, his seven grandchildren, Gabriela, Olivia and Victoria Farhat, Yousef and Dimah Al-Shamlan, and Brody and Makenzie Mousa; his sister-in-law Abla Mousa, and siblings Leila Mousa, John (Joanne) Mousa, Jeanette (Isam) Farhat, Sam (Sandy) Mousa, and Jimmy (Howaida) Mousa and many nieces and nephews.

Freddie was loved dearly by all and held many titles—Dad, Sedo, The Man, Fast Fred, and he was everyone's favorite "Uncle Freddie". He loved wholeheartedly and would do anything to help others. He will be terribly missed.

A Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 6300 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216, with the family receiving visitors from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the Trisagon service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. George on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:00 a.m. with interment following at Oaklawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being made with Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Jacksonville Community for their support during this difficult time. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary