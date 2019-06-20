Home

In memory of Freddie Roscoe Young, 72, a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the army from February 1964-March 1966, passed away on June 16, 2019. Preceding him in death was his father, Orville Roscoe Young. He married Donna Sutherland (Luce) on July 9, 1967, and they had four children.
He is survived by his five children, Timothy (Trish) Young, Tina Mortensen, Brian (Julie) Young, Malissa Young, and Angel (Randy ) Pugh. his mother Lee Caswell, siblings, Patricia Roberts, Eddie Young, Jesse (Sheryl) Young and Maidena Young and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts uncles and friends. Affordable Creation Solutions are handling the arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 20 to June 21, 2019
