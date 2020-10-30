Frederick J. Petersen (Fred, Pete, PeePaw, Grandpa or Great-Grandpa) passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1921 in Cedar Falls Iowa. His wife of 46 years of marriage, Willoudeen, predeceased him on March 20, 2006.



He was predeceased by his parents, Adolph and Martha Petersen, brothers, Elvin, Ernest and Donald, sisters-in-law, Mary, Ranee and Juanita, brother-in-law James Hansen and daughter Sheila Dunham Rakes, granddaughter Kitza Rakes and son-in-law Dr. Roy Cabaniss.



He leaves his daughters Paula Harrell (Glen), Candi Cabaniss and son David Petersen. Grandchildren Hope Woodyard (Larry), Jana Blevins (Jason) and Megan Rakes (Andrew Cleminson), Jason Harrell (Marisol), Amanda Kneale (Malcolm), Courtney Rothstein (Seth), Amber Cabaniss, Roy Alan Cabaniss (Kara) and Rhiannon Cabaniss. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Nathan, Lindsey and Lilliana Harrell, Jay Rodriquez, Madison, Kendall, Summer and Malcolm Kneale IV, Ava and Emma Rothstein, Aaron Woodyard, Laney Sue, Alex and Mike Blevins, Jonathan and George Cleminson, Solomon and David Cabaniss. Sister Alice Hansen, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pete joined the Navy in September 1940, World War II and served at Great Lakes, Pensacola, Norfolk, Alameda and New Hebrides Islands. He rejoined the Navy in March 1949 and was assigned to NAS Alameda, USS Yorktown, VF121 (twice) and VF103. He attended three Navy schools at NATTC, Memphis Tennessee where he met his wife in 1960. He retired from the Navy in 1962 and worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1986. He continued working part-time with Harrell Construction until he turned 75.



Pete was past President of the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 126 in Jacksonville, Florida. He past President of Fleet Reserve Branch 307 in Gulfport MS. He has been a resident of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport MS since November 2010. He leaves behind wonderful friends, residents and Staff at the AFRH.

Pete will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered on a date to be determined. At this time, due to COVID no memorial services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, please send contribution to FRA National Relief Fund, 125 N. W. Alexandra VA 22314-2754.

