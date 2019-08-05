Home

Frederick L. Savidge

Frederick L. Savidge Obituary
Frederick L. Savidge Sr., 81, of Williamsport, PA and 30 year resident of Jacksonville, FL, died on July 22, 2019.
He retired from Florida Petroleum Corp. While in Florida, he attended St. John Catholic Church. Fred was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Surviving are his two sons and their families, Frederick L. Savidge II, Lance W. (Rachel) Savidge,5 grandchildren, his significant other, Barbara Collins, and her 2 grandchildren and 4 siblings.
Funeral and Burial with military honors were in Williamsport. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
