Lonberg
Frederick Norman "Red" Lonberg, USN RET BMCM, sailed away on his final deployment to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was the grandson of Swedish immigrants, and began his earthly adventures on January 12, 1927 in Miami, OK born in a chicken house during a heavy rainstorm. The newborn and his mother, Zora Ida Tucker Lonberg, were kept dry by huddling under a table. The son of an itinerant preacher, John Frederick Lonberg, Red was raised in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri with 7 siblings in a log home built by the family. Life on the farm during the Great Depression provided Red with a strong foundation in resourcefulness and a firm faith in God, both quite necessary for his future career in the US Navy. After leaving home at age 15, he survived with jobs of hard labor, bridge building, ditch digging and fruit packing before returning to Kansas where he landed a job with Boeing building B-29 airplanes needed for the war. Nearing his 17th birthday, a need for job security and the patriotic pull to become involved in the war effort led Red to the recruiting station where he enlisted in the US Navy beginning 28 years of service to Uncle Sam.
Highlights of his career included service during WW II chasing submarines in the Aleutian Islands; duty stations in 1945-47 at NAS Green Cove Springs with the 600+ ship "Mothball Fleet" where he married Mary Eugenia Arenburg in 1947. Red and his family continued serving our country stationed coast to coast with sea duty adventures in between. Lonberg served in Japan with Fleet Air Wing 6 during the Korean War. Also of note was his role in 1963-64 serving as Leading Chief on the USS Long Beach (CGN-9), a nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser. Along with the USS Enterprise and USS Bainbridge he completed Operation Sea Orbit, a two-month unrefueled cruise around the world, the first all-nuclear battle formation in the history of naval operations. Lonberg was promoted to Master Chief, 1 of only 3 in the Navy qualifying that year. BMCM Lonberg subsequently served as Leading Chief on USS Saratoga (CVA-60), Mayport, FL 1965-66; Dockmaster at Mayport Naval Station, FL 1967-69 and as Command Master Chief aboard USS Albany (CG-10), Mayport, FL 1969-71, his final duty station with the Navy retiring in 1971.
The next chapter of Red's life was in Civil Service at NADEP JAX as a Rigger utilizing his amazing problem-solving skills and techniques and developing his hobby of landsailing at Jacksonville Beach, his home of 42 years. Known as "Mr. Fix-It," Red became an icon for service in the neighborhood and fun on the beach. He enrolled in classes at the junior college to repair appliances and sewing machines to be donated to needy families in the beach communities. Serving as an Usher and active member of the Methodist Men at Beaches United Methodist Church, Red was known for his mighty handshake and loving hugs. When not fixing things and solving problems, Red could be found on the beach giving rides to locals and tourists on his landsailor, a wind-driven "sailboat on wheels", that regularly appeared on television news broadcasts, newspapers and magazines throughout the community. Red never met a stranger and delighted in sharing his exciting hobby with people from around the world.
After the passing of his dear Miss Mary in 2005, Red's last "duty station" from 2009-2020 was at Penney Retirement Community, Penney Farms, Florida spending his last 2 years in Hagen Memory Care Center. Prior to his challenges with dementia, Red volunteered on the campus six days a week, continuing his service to others. He was known for his wood-working skills participating in the Mobility Worldwide program making wheelchair carts for victims of lower limb disabilities and distributed to third-world countries. He was a fixture at the Resale Thrift Shop assisting in repairs of donated items and promoting the shop in the greater community. Red's fix-it skills were a vital part of the Bicycle and Golf Cart Repair Shop as he fabricated many tools to make the various jobs easier. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Middleburg as well as worshipping at the Penney Memorial Church.
Red joins many family members in Heaven including his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Lonberg (2005), daughters Mary Elizabeth Strom (2003) and Gene Adelle Lewis (2008), grandson Michael Stough Lewis (1981), his parents and seven siblings. Those grieving his loss, yet rejoicing in his journey to Glory, include his daughter Norma Lee Layton and son-in-law Jim of Orange Park; grandchildren Bethany Singletary (Scott); Jennifer Mansfield (Vic); Melissa Murphy (Scott); Jonathan J. Layton (Christy); and Karen Layton. He also leaves behind ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews throughout the country; his "Best Buddy" Anne Railsback of Kennesaw, Georgia and numerous friends, especially all of "Red's Girls" who cared for him so lovingly at Hagen Care Center.
Public services to remember Red will not be held due to the pandemic. Instead, you are encouraged to honor Red by participating in a random act of kindness in his memory. Tangible remembrances may be directed to the charity of your choice
or to: Mobility Worldwide Florida, https://mobilityworldwide.org/affiliates/florida-penney-farms/penney-farms-donate/
, PO Box 919, Penney Farms, FL 32079 OR Alzheimer's Association
, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com
904-284-7720
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com