Frederick Ray Huggins, 78, of Middleburg, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Russell Baptist Church, 2299 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd. Orange Park, Florida 32073.

Fred was born August 31, 1940 in Norfolk, Virginia to Fred B. Huggins and Mary E. Huggins Pulliam. He was raised in Jacksonville, Florida and moved to Clay County in the early 1970's. Soon, thereafter, Fred established a successful land development company, Cook's Landscaping, and fostered a wonderful work environment. Fred was well known for his water skiing skills. He loved the outdoors. He spent countless hours hunting and fishing. He thoroughly loved his cows; and enjoyed cutting and bailing hay. If you were a local in the area, you often found Fred surrounded by pals while eating at The Pig and Nicole's with his dear friend, Buddy Jimmison. Fred was adored, and with his jokester attitude and ready smile, he left a positive impact wherever he traveled.

Fred is survived by his four daughters, Sherri Huggins, Rae Shaheen, Kristine Jefferson and Cathy Davis; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two brothers, Spencer Huggins and Ollie Huggins; sister, Mary Huggins and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary; his beloved wife, Doris (Dee) Huggins; and his three sons, Chuck Cook, Hank Cook, and Neil Cook. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , which advocates for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) research. http://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&31272.donation=forml Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary