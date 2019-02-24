WOOLVERTON

Frederick Tappen Woolverton, Jr. passed away at his home on the 17th of February. His two sons, Mark Shaler Woolverton and Derick Richardson Woolverton were by his side. He was 89 years old.

Born in Mount Vernon, NY, Fred moved south to Jacksonville, FL in 1935 with his mother and father, Margaret and Fred Woolverton, along with his brother Bobby. His youngest brother Billy was born in Jacksonville two years later. In 1936, the family built a house in Ponte Vedra Beach becoming the third-year-round residents in this new resort on the ocean. His parents played an active role in establishing the cadence of this growing beach community, including being founding members of Christ Church.

After graduating from Duncan U Fletcher High School, Fred joined the United States Army and was accepted into Officer Candidate School.

While Fred grew up on the water, his interests were vast, from being an avid tennis player and ski enthusiast to participating in multiple shooting competitions as a master marksman. While having many hobbies, owning and flying planes were at the top of his enjoyment. His initiation into flying as a teenager was piloting a Piper Cub Floatplane. This love affair with aviation would span over 40 years as he logged thousands of hours throughout the United States.

Fred continually gave back to his community, volunteering 20 years with the Ponte Vedra Volunteer Fire Department and serving as Chief for 17 of those years. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville, 200 Club, Police Council of Jacksonville, and served on the Board of Directors for the Boy's Home Association. After acquiring his father's Oldsmobile dealership, Fred moved the business location and changed the name from Downtown Oldsmobile to Woolverton Oldsmobile. The dealership continued to be a mainstay in Jacksonville for a combined 67 years.

In 1974, Fred married Margaret "Jean" Edwards, their mutual enthusiasm for travel brought them to purchase a RV and endless adventures ensued. Fred was a bright, brave, complex, and passionate soul, who loved his family, countless friends and his community.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jean Woolverton, his daughter Leigh Woolverton and his brother Robert Dwight Woolverton. Fred leaves behind two sons; Mark Shaler Woolverton and Derick Richardson Woolverton, Jean's two children; Greg Edwards (Donna Edwards) and Angela Edwards Walker (Howard Vergales), Rhonda Kovacs (Tom Kovacs), his brother Dr. William Curtis Woolverton (Peggy Woolverton), several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens, the Oaklawn Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville.

