Fredrick Leon " Lee" Barrow, 40, passed away on June 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Wesley Leon Barrow.
Lee was survived by his mother, Nancy Norman Marshman, sister, Amy Barrow. His children, Hailey Barrow (Davey), Hunter Barrow (Amber), Heather Barrow, Kaitlyn Barrow, Wesley K. Barrow and grandsons Fisher and Jayce.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 24 to June 25, 2019
