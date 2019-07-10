Home

More Obituaries for Frieda Sawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda Ann Sawyer

Frieda Ann Sawyer Obituary
Sawyer
Frieda Ann Sawyer passed away on June 6, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1933, in Salley, SC. She was the daughter of Henry A. Sawyer and Terue Tompkins Sawyer.
A passionate sports fan, she loved watching all sports, especially women's sports. She was a professor at Jacksonville University and taught various sports and Physical Education. After retiring she was quite the traveler. She enjoyed numerous trips to Europe and even purchased an RV for memorable stateside trips. She was a pet lover and supported the ASCPA.
She is survived by her sister Barbara S. Kinard and her nieces and nephews: Bill S. Kinard, Jean K. Goldman, Ann K. Saunders, Ashley S. Stallings, and Todd Sawyer.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019
