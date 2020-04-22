|
Sims
Frieda Crews Sims passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 81 at the N.E. Community Hospice Bailey Center, St. Augustine, FL.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 6, 1938, to parents Samuel and Frieda Crews, graduating from Andrew Jackson High School January Class of 1956. In 1958 she married Bill Sims and together they had two children; Judy (Sims) Carr and William Eugene (Gene) Sims.
Retiring after thirty years of service with Southern Bell Telephone Co. She enjoyed traveling and being around her family. She was fortunate enough to take several wonderful trips, including Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii with family and many smaller bus tours with friends. Frieda made St. Augustine her home for the past several years.
Frieda was predeceased by her parents, husband Bill, son Gene, youngest brother Stanley, 2 half-sisters; Hazel Sauvage, Evelyn Carter, and half brother Elwell Crews.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy (David) Carr, St. Augustine, FL, 6 brothers, and 2 sisters: Samuel (Faye) Crews, David (Bonnie) Crews, Allen (Virginia) Crews, Charles (Gail) Crews, Robert (Janice) Crews, Raymond (Rita) Crews, Alice (Stanley) Youngblood and Carol (David) Harris, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Corona Virus Pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
